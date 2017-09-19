Image caption Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are staging two 24-hour walkouts in October

Workers from four different rail companies are to stage two 24-hour strikes in continuing disputes over the role of guards and driver-only trains.

Members of the RMT union at Southern, Merseyrail, Arriva Rail North and Greater Anglia will walk out on 3 and 5 October.

The walk outs will coincide with the Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester.

The last strike affected those going to the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on.