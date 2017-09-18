Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Yohann Ramchelawon was jailed for 15 years

A man who posed as a Justin Bieber lookalike online to lure schoolgirls into sending him indecent images has been jailed for 15 years.

Yohann Ramchelawon, 30, used a photograph of a teenage boy from the internet and used bogus social media profiles to groom youngsters.

He admitted 14 sexual offences, including a sexual assault against a six-year-old.

Ramchelawon was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court.

West Midlands Police said Mauritius-born Ramchelawon, of no fixed address, used Instagram, WhatsApp, Skype and Facebook to start conversations with girls aged between 12 and 17.

He would then steer the chats towards intimate subjects and request naked images.

Hundreds of images

Some victims were coerced into performing sex acts in front of webcams after he threatened to share the images they had provided with friends and family.

West Midlands Police picked up the investigation after an IP address used to message a 12-year-old Manchester girl was traced to a house in Walsall.

Ramchelawon was eventually traced to an address in Victoria Lane, Huddersfield, where he was arrested in March.

Police found hundreds of indecent images on his devices and uncovered victims from Coventry, Walsall, Lanark, Liverpool, St Ives, Shoreham-by-Sea and East Ham, London.

Examination of his computer and phone also revealed he had contacted girls in New Zealand, Brazil, UAE and Russia.

Ramchelawon had initially denied the offences, which included sexual assault and possessing indecent images of children, but changed his plea to guilty during a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

He was also given an extended licence period of five years and must sign the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.