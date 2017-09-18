Image copyright PA Image caption Alliston, now 20, was travelling on a fixed-wheel track bike with no front brakes before crashing into 44-year-old Kim Briggs

A cyclist who knocked over and killed a 44-year-old woman in east London has been sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders' institution.

Charlie Alliston, then 18, was travelling on a fixed-wheel track bike with no front brakes before crashing into Kim Briggs in February last year.

He was cleared of her manslaughter, but found guilty of bodily harm by "wanton or furious driving".

Judge Wendy Thomas described Alliston as "an accident waiting to happen".

Sentencing at the Old Bailey, the judge said: "I am satisfied in some part it was this so-called thrill that motivated you to ride without a front brake shouting and swearing at pedestrians to get out of the way.

"I have no doubt you are wrong in this. You were an accident waiting to happen.

"The victim could have been any pedestrian. It was in fact Mrs Kim Briggs."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kim Briggs died after being injured while crossing Old Street in Shoreditch last February

Mother-of-two Kim Briggs was crossing Old Street during her lunch break when she was hit.

She suffered serious head injuries, including a fractured skull, and died a week later in hospital.