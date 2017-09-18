Image copyright EPA

Wayne Rooney is due to appear in court later after he was charged with drink-driving.

The former England and Manchester United captain was arrested when police stopped a car in Wilmslow, Cheshire, in the early hours on 1 September.

The 31-year-old was released on bail after he was charged with driving while over the prescribed limit.

He is due at Stockport Magistrates, a day after returning to Old Trafford for the first time since rejoining Everton.

United won the match 4-0.

The Liverpool-born player rejoined his boyhood club this summer, 13 years after leaving for United.

The father-of-three is also England's record goal scorer.