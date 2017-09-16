Image copyright Google Image caption Just for Pets has 25 stores across England

A pet shop chain with 25 stores across England will go into administration, bosses have announced.

Just for Pets, which runs the bulk of its shops in the Midlands, has been making a loss, its owners Wynnstay said in a statement.

Changes in buying behaviour, competition and greater cost pressures were blamed for the company's demise.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision to make," said group chief executive Ken Greetham.

"We will be working closely with advisers to ensure that Just for Pets employees, customers, suppliers and Wynnstay shareholders are best served."