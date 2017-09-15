Image caption Clarke Carlisle played for teams including Burnley and Leeds United

The family of former footballer Clarke Carlisle have said they are concerned for his welfare after being unable to contact him.

His wife Carrie tweeted he was last seen in Manchester city centre at 06:00 BST.

Carlisle, who has previously spoken of his mental health issues, spent six weeks in a psychiatric unit after he was hit by a lorry in 2014.

The 37-year-old has played for Burnley, Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United.

He was also chairman of the Professional Footballers' Association and remarried earlier this year.

Mental health charity

He has spoken previously about attempting to take his own life in his 20s and also when he was hit by a lorry near York shortly before Christmas in 2014.

A year later, he launched a mental health charity called the Clarke Carlisle Foundation for Dual Diagnosis - a condition that has been described as "mental health problems co-occurring with drug or alcohol misuse".

Image copyright Michael McKinlay Image caption Clarke Carlisle has spoken about mental health issues to raise awareness of the condition

The father-of-three said earlier this summer the worst of his mental health problems were behind him after years of working with psychiatrists, counsellors and family but there were still "bad days".

Carlisle made more than 500 appearances for nine clubs during his 16-year career

The Preston-born player, who started his career with Blackpool, helped Burnley win promotion to the Premier League in 2009 and also played for Northampton Town.