Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Martin Fillery (left), Plamen Nguyen (centre) and Ross Winter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce class B drugs and abstracting electricity

Movie memorabilia belonging to a criminal behind a cannabis factory in a nuclear bunker is to be auctioned off.

Martin Fillery, 45, from Bridgwater was jailed for eight years. Two other men were also jailed.

Police have been identifying which of his assets were paid for by his criminal activity.

The auction will be held at Wilson Auctions in Belfast on 26 October. No further details of what is being sold have been released.

In August, three men were jailed for setting up the cannabis farm near Chilmark, Wiltshire.

The gang produced £6m worth of drugs for over three years without being detected. They also stole £650,000 worth of electricity from a nearby pylon to power the farm.

Fillery, of Pedwell Hill, Ashcott, Plamen Nguyen, 27, and Ross Winter, 30, had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to conspiracy to produce class B drugs and abstracting electricity.

Fillery received a total of eight years in prison for conspiracy to produce cannabis, abstracting electricity and money laundering.

Nguyen, of Bartholomews Square, Horfield, Bristol, and Winter, of Maytree Avenue, Bristol, were both jailed for a total of five years each for the same offences.

A confiscation hearing is due to be held next year on a date yet to be fixed.