Image copyright Google Image caption The group of pedestrians were walking on Harvey's Lane when they were hit by a 4x4 vehicle

Two men killed when a car struck a group of pedestrians walking in East Sussex have been named by police.

James Morden, 31, of Hilbert Road in Tunbridge Wells and Matthew Lind, 31 of Broadway Court, Wimbledon, were killed at about 20:00 BST on Sunday.

A Nissan Pathfinder 4x4 struck the group as they were walking along Harvey's Lane in Ringmer.

Two women, a 29-year-old from Wimbledon and a 27-year-old from Addlestone, Surrey, were injured.

The other three pedestrians in the group - a 29-year-old man from Addlestone, a 24-year-old woman from Morden and a 31-year old woman from Sutton, both in south London - were unhurt.