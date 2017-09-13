Image copyright PA Image caption Paterson is serving a 20-year sentence for wounding patients

Private healthcare firm Spire has agreed to pay £27.2m into a fund to compensate the victims of rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson.

Paterson was found guilty of 17 counts of wounding with intent in April after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

In August, he had his 15-year jail term increased to 20 years and was convicted of three further wounding charges.

The payment concerns up to 750 victims treated privately in the West Midlands.

Spire Healthcare, who Paterson worked for when he carried out hundreds of botched operations, paid out weeks before it was due before a civil hearing.

The NHS has already paid out £9.49m in damages, as well as £8.31m costs, to hundreds of others treated by Paterson.

The surgeon's trial heard he wildly exaggerated his patients' cancer symptoms, leading them to have several needless operations which left them scarred for life physically and emotionally.

Fellow medics at Solihull Hospital first raised concerns about his conduct in 2002 when it emerged Paterson was carrying out unregulated cleavage-sparing mastectomies on cancer patients, which left them at higher risk of the disease returning.

Despite three reports into his actions, he carried on working until 2011 when he was suspended by the Trust.