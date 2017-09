Image caption John Michie currently stars as Guy Self in Holby City

A woman who was found dead at Bestival was the daughter of Holby City and former Coronation Street actor John Michie, his agent has confirmed.

The body of Louella Michie, 25, from London, was discovered in a wooded area at the Dorset festival site.

Police said they were called at about 01:00 BST amid concern for welfare of the woman.

A 28-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being questioned by police.