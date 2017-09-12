Image copyright Dong Energy Image caption Hornsea Project Two is due to be complete by 2022 and could power more than 1.3 million UK homes

The world's biggest offshore wind farm has been given the go-ahead off the East Yorkshire coast.

Dong Energy was awarded a contract for Hornsea Project Two in a government auction for low-carbon subsidies.

At 1,386 megawatts, it will outstrip Dong's Hornsea Project One, under construction as the world's biggest offshore wind farm.

Triton Knoll near Lincolnshire and Moray East near Scotland also secured government subsidies in the auction.

Hornsea Project Two is due to be complete by 2022 and could power more than 1.3 million UK homes.

It will be located in the North Sea 55 miles (89 km) off the coast of Bridlington.

Dong Energy said the guaranteed "strike" price won in the contract, of £57.50 per megawatt hour, is the lowest ever price for UK offshore wind.

Image caption Hornsea One and Two will be operated from a new hub in Grimsby.

'Massive step forward'

Managing director Matthew Wright said it was a "breakthrough moment" and a "massive step forward" for UK wind energy.

"Not only will Hornsea Project Two provide low cost, clean energy to the UK, it will also deliver high quality jobs and another huge boost to the UK supply chain," he said.

"Long-term and highly-skilled jobs are being created across the North of England and the UK supply chain is going from strength to strength."

Paul Cowling of Innogy, which won the Triton Knoll contract, said: "The importance of offshore wind in the UK's energy mix is now beyond doubt.

"Wind energy should be at the very core of the UK Government's energy policy and our long-term energy security."

Bird welfare charity the RSPB has previously expressed concern over Project One because of a "high collision risk for seabirds".