Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclists were part of an organised event from Essex to the Lincolnshire region

A man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a crash involving four cyclists has been released under investigation.

Lincolnshire Police said the man, aged 29, was also arrested for failing to stop after the crash.

The riders, who were taking part in a 600km (370mile) event, were in collision with a VW Scirocco on the A15 at Ashby De La Launde on Sunday.

Two of the cyclists remain in a serious condition in hospital, police said.

The other riders have been released from hospital.

The two seriously injured men are from Essex and Hertfordshire and are both aged in their 50s.

Participants in The Flatlands event have to complete the ride in 40 hours and must pass through a number of check points.