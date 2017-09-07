Two arrested at Birmingham airport on terror charges

Image caption The arrested men had flown into Birmingham from Turkey

Two men have been arrested at Birmingham Airport on suspicion of terror offences.

The pair, aged 40 and 29, and from the UK, were held on Thursday after getting off a flight from Istanbul, Turkey.

The older man is accused of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. He is currently in hospital in London.

The younger man is accused of belonging to a proscribed organisation.

He is being questioned at a London police station.

They are being detained by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.