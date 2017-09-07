TV presenter Mike Neville was a 'hero' and a 'friend'

Image caption Mike Neville presented Look North for decades before switching to Tyne Tees for the last 10 years of his career

Tributes have been paid to former broadcaster Mike Neville, who has died after a battle with cancer.

The 80-year-old, who was the face of television news for decades in the North East, passed away in hospital on Wednesday.

Former colleagues said he was "hilarious" and "a dear friend".

North East-born comedian Bob Mortimer described him as a "superb" broadcaster and was one of many tweeting the hashtag "DadToTheNorthEast".

His comedy partner Vic Reeves also posted a tribute, saying: "Our Look North hero".

Pam Royle, who worked with Mr Neville at Tyne Tees after he moved to ITV in 1996 following 32 years at the BBC, said: "Mike was exactly the same off-camera as on.

"He was great fun to be with, hilarious and always on good form. We have lost a dear friend."

Skip Twitter post by @PamRoyleITV Mike was exactly the same off-camera on. He was great fun to be with, hilarious and always on good form. We have lost a dear friend. — Pam Royle (@PamRoyleITV) September 6, 2017 Report

She added: "They were very happy days belonging to a different era of TV.

"He was always happy and jolly. And the same on air. A privilege and a pleasure to work with."

Recalling her time working with him as a young reporter in Newcastle, BBC News presenter Kate Silverton tweeted: "RIP Mike - my first TV inspiration and mentor as a cub reporter in the NE he was kind, generous, funny & fun - he will be sorely missed".

Skip Twitter post by @katesilverton1 RIP Mike - my first TV inspiration and mentor as a cub reporter in the NE he was kind, generous, funny & fun - he will be sorely missed https://t.co/yWDhvB2y3a — Kate Silverton (@katesilverton1) September 6, 2017 Report

Graeme Thompson, former head of news at Tyne Tees, told BBC Newcastle he believed the presenter had "that great mix of being very self-deprecating but authoritative".

He said: "I don't think we'll see the likes of Mike Neville ever again - someone who has grown up and practised his art and his skills to such a massive audience for so many years.

"I do think in these multi-channel days it's going to be very hard for someone to have that kind of staying power in British television."