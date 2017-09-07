West Midlands Police 'failing to record crime reports'

Thousands of reported crimes are not being recorded by West Midlands Police, a watchdog has said.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services said victims could be at more risk of harm because of the shortcomings.

It said that 83.8% of reported offences were recorded but at least 38,800 each year were not.

The force said it would improve its recording processes but challenged key parts of the assessment.

Violent crime

Unrecorded crimes included sexual offences, domestic abuse and rape, the report said.

It also highlighted the recording of violent crime as a particular cause of concern. Its recording rate is 77.9%.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams said she was disappointed with the inspection results.

"We estimate that the force fails to record over 38,800 crimes every year. This is not just low-level crime: it includes sexual offences and violent crime," she said.

"Not only does this mean the force cannot fully understand the demand it faces to plan accordingly, but it also means that victims could potentially be at more risk of harm, without the required support."

Rapid improvements

The watchdog said the force's processes had improved since its last inspection in 2014 but rated it as inadequate for effectiveness at recording reported crime.

Deputy Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe said the force broadly accepted the data underpinning the report but disputed the 38,000 figure.

"A significant number of these incidents were recorded on our systems but just not classified correctly," she said.

"This report focuses on our technical compliance with the National Crime Recording System and, as such, is about administration and the interaction between different computer systems used to record crime."

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said he had asked for rapid improvements to be made.