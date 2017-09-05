Operation Sanctuary: Newcastle sex groomers handed jail terms

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Mohammed Azram, (left) and Jahanghir Zaman were convicted after the Operation Sanctuary investigation

Two men who plied young women with drink and drugs and forced them to have sex have been jailed.

They were convicted as part of the Operation Sanctuary investigation into a grooming gang that sexually abused vulnerable girls in Newcastle.

Jahanghir Zaman, 45, of Hadrian Road, was sentenced to 29 years for rape, sexual exploitation and drugs offences.

Mohammed Azram, 35, of Croydon Road, was handed 12 and a half years for sexual exploitation and drugs offences.

A network of 17 men and one woman were found guilty after two years of trials.

'Horrifying crime'

Four men have already been jailed and sentencing of the others is expected to last until Friday.

At the sentencing hearing Newcastle Crown Court was told victims' lives had been "turned upside down".

In a statement read out at the hearing one said the gang members put her down and thought they were "superior to women, and girls do not have the same rights as men".

The children's charity the NSPCC said it was "right that these men are behind bars".

A spokesperson said: "These were horrific, calculated crimes which will have had devastating effects on vulnerable girls and we welcome today's sentencing.

"Often going unseen, child sexual exploitation is a horrifying crime which will have lifelong effects on those who are subjected to it."