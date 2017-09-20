Image copyright Getty Images

Olivia has replaced Amelia as the most popular baby girls' name in England and Wales, while Muhammad has entered the top 10 most popular boys' names.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Olivia had reclaimed the top spot it previously held between 2008 and 2010.

Harper has seen the biggest rise in popularity for girls while Jaxon is growing among boys.

Results were based on names given on birth certificates, the ONS said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Could the rise in popularity of the name Harper be down to the trend-setting Beckhams?

Harper, the name given by David and Victoria Beckham to their daughter, has seen the biggest growth in popularity.

In 2011, the year she was born, there were 42 girls with the name in England and Wales. By 2016 it was the 44th most popular girls' name, given to 1,256 babies.

Muhammad replaced William in the top 10 names for boys, while Poppy dropped out of the top 10 for girls, making way for Lily.

Jaxon is now the 51st most popular boys' name, with 1,161 babies in 2016, rising 682 places in the past decade.

Top 10 girls' names in England and Wales

1. Olivia - 5,017

2. Amelia - 4,777

3. Emily - 3,551

4. Isla - 3,476

5. Ava - 3,285

6. Isabella - 2,729

7. Lily - 2,722

8. Jessica - 2,703

9. Ella - 2,702

10. Mia - 2,662

Top 10 boys' names in England and Wales

1. Oliver - 6,623

2. Harry - 5,284

3. George - 5,263

4. Jack -4,751

5. Jacob - 4,485

6. Noah - 4,305

7. Charlie - 4,190

8. Muhammad -3,908

9. Thomas - 3,898

10. Oscar - 3,894

The ONS said the statistics were compiled based on the exact spellings given on birth certificates, but did not take into account babies that were stillborn.

Spokesman Nick Stripe said: "With over 696,000 babies born in England and Wales in 2016, and nearly 64,000 different names chosen for them, it's interesting how relatively stable the top 10 names have been over recent years.

"It is as you move down the rankings that you begin to notice social and cultural changes being reflected in name choices. Harper was the girls' name in the top 100 in 2016 with the biggest rise in popularity over the previous 10 years, whilst for boys it was Jaxon."

