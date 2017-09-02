Weapons seized in slavery raids across three counties

From the section

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption About 100 officers raided addresses in Maidenhead, Farnham Royal and Kidderminster.

Firearms and a large quantity of car parts have been seized in police raids as part of an investigation into alleged modern slavery.

About 100 officers raided addresses in Maidenhead in Berkshire, Farnham Royal in Buckinghamshire and Kidderminster, Worcestershire, on Wednesday.

The car parts are suspected to have been stolen from across England by forced labourers, police said.

Four people have been arrested over suspected theft and slavery offences.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police seized firearms in Wednesday's raids

The arrests followed raids at a farm in Crown Lane, Farnham Royal, and an address in Lillibrooke Crescent, Maidenhead, police said.

Another warrant was carried out simultaneously in Clensmore Street, Kidderminster.

The raids involved officers from the National Crime Agency, Thames Valley Police and Trading Standards.

A number of people believed to be victims of modern slavery were taken to safety.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police found car parts which they suspect were stolen by forced workers

Det Insp James Mather from Thames Valley Police said: "This operation safeguarded particularly vulnerable people in our society and illegal firearms have now been taken off our streets."

A 27-year-old man from Farnham Royal, a woman aged 25 from Maidenhead and a 31-year-old man of no fixed address were arrested on suspicion of theft and slavery offences.

A man aged 42 from Farnham Royal was arrested on suspicion of theft.

All four have been released pending further inquiries.