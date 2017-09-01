Declan Graves stabbed Michael Warham, 16, through the heart

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Declan Graves was told he must serve at least 20 years in prison for murdering Michael Warham

A man who stabbed a 16-year-old boy through the heart has been sentenced to life in prison.

Michael Warham, from Liverpool, was found in the street with fatal stab wounds in Shrewsbury, Shropshire on 1 August 2016.

He was injured in a confrontation between two groups of males and died in hospital three days later.

Declan Graves, 20, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of his murder and must serve at least 20 years in prison.

'The ultimate price'

He was sentenced earlier at Stafford Crown Court.

Police said it was unclear why Michael had travelled to Shrewsbury on the day he was stabbed in Wayford Close, Meole Brace.

Det Ch Insp Neil Jamieson, from West Mercia Police, said: "Graves made the choice to carry a knife on that day and yet it was Michael who paid the ultimate price for this decision.

"I am thankful that justice has been served today and feel that the sentence handed out to Graves reflects the seriousness of his actions."