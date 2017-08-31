Solihull teacher jailed for sending indecent emoji photos

Image caption Christopher Wood was ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years

A teacher who sent a schoolgirl indecent photographs of himself with his private parts covered by emojis has been jailed for 15 months.

Christopher Wood, 33, who worked in Solihull, West Midlands, sent the girl images of himself having sex with a former partner.

The chemistry teacher, formerly of Dorridge, was convicted of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

The trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard how Wood used "smiley face" emojis to censor the images.

'Completely unacceptable'

Jurors were told the victim sent images to Wood of herself clad only in a towel after he gained her trust by presenting himself as a "cool young teacher" on Snapchat.

Passing sentence, Judge Mark Wall QC said: "This exchange of images would have been completely unacceptable between any man in his 30s and an underage girl - they are so much more so when one considers the position of trust that you were in.

"You covered your private parts with electronic emoji stickers when you sent the images, but they left little to the imagination."

The judge said Wood, whose wife has left him, had lost his good character and his profession.

"Your conduct is deserving of a prison sentence and I shall pass one on you," he added.

"You get no credit for a guilty plea or remorse, neither was forthcoming."