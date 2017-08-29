Wolverhampton death crash: Driver, 16, arrested

Image copyright Google

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man died and a baby was seriously injured in a crash.

A man, 51, died at the scene on Stourbridge Road, Penn, Wolverhampton, on Sunday evening after a Peugeot 206 hit the central reservation.

The five-month-old boy was treated for serious injuries and taken to hospital, the ambulance service said.

The teenager has been released under investigation.

Two female passengers, aged 23 and 49, and the driver were taken to hospital but not seriously injured.

The Peugeot hit the central reservation near the Miller and Carter restaurant, West Midlands Fire Service said. No other vehicles appear to have been involved.

The man was discovered at the roadside when ambulances arrived.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "A young baby boy was found in his mother's arms at the side of the road. He was assessed and treated for serious injuries before being transported to Birmingham Children's Hospital in a serious condition.

"His mother travelled to hospital with the baby but appeared to have escaped uninjured."

Police said investigations into the circumstances of the crash are under way and specialist officers are supporting family members.