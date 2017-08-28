JK Rowling congratulates West Midlands Quidditch champs

From the section

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption West Midlands Revolution was one of eight teams competing

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has congratulated the team of Quidditch players which won the championship of the sport she created.

The novelist tweeted that she saw the West Midlands Revolution team win the first Quidditch Premier League Championship in Hull.

The team beat the South East Knights in the final at the championship.

Harry Potter's favourite sport involves seven players on the pitch, each with a "broom" between their legs.

Image caption West Midlands Revolution lift the trophy at Craven Park Stadium

Jen McCallum, of the winning team, told the BBC: "I'm quite a Harry Potter fan. I have a broom mounted on my wall and several others.

"But that doesn't detract from the fact that I do this for a sport."

Other players said team work, determination and enthusiasm were essential attributes for the sport.

What is Quidditch?

A team of seven will have one keeper, three chasers, two beaters and one seeker.

• Keepers - Guard the hoops from opposing chasers and become a 4th chaser on offense

• Chasers - Throw the quaffle through the opposite team's hoops to score goals worth 10 points

• Beaters -Throw bludgers at the opposing team to "knock them out" and make them return to hoops

• Seekers - Catch the snitch - worth 30 points - to end the game