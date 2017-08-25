Barnsley pub crash driver was 'missing' from Hampshire

Image copyright Bob Martin/Geograph Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Bower Hill, Coates Lane and the A629

A man arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of four children who were seriously hurt in a car crash had been reported missing the day before.

Two girls, aged seven and eight, and two boys, aged nine months and 21 months, were injured when a car crashed into a pub wall, near Thurgoland, Barnsley, early on Wednesday.

Police said the 29-year-old driver and four children were reported missing from Hythe, near Southampton.

All four children remain in hospital.

The crash, involving a grey Dacia Logan, happened at about 00:25 BST on Wednesday near to the Junction of Bower Hill, Coates Lave and the A629 Copster Lane.

The driver, who was also injured, was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a report was made to police on the afternoon of Tuesday 22 August that a man in his 20s and four young children were missing from Hythe.

"The man and the children were located after being involved in a single vehicle collision in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, in the early hours of Wednesday 23 August.

"The collision is being investigated by South Yorkshire Police with assistance from Hampshire Constabulary."