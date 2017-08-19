Footballers Lee Tomlin and Billy Kee face GBH charges

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lee Tomlin played for Bristol City, but signed a three-year deal with Cardiff City in July

Two footballers have been charged following an alleged incident outside a Leicester nightclub on 22 January.

Cardiff City forward Lee Tomlin, 28, and Accrington Stanley striker Billy Kee have been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent

They are due before Leicester Magistrates' Court on 18 September.

Mr Tomlin, who used to play for Bristol City, and Mr Kee, 26, will continue to play for their respective teams, said their clubs.

A spokesman from Cardiff City FC said: "Lee will continue as part of the first team squad and, as such, has travelled for this afternoon's game with Wolverhampton Wanderers."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Billy Kee will continue to be available for selection for Accrington Stanley

A spokesman from Accrington Stanley said: "Billy will continue to be available for selection for Accrington Stanley.

"The club will not comment further on this incident at this time."