No charges for police in Newcastle-under-Lyme Taser death

No charges will be brought against three police officers over the death of a man who had been Tasered.

Adrian McDonald died after his arrest at a flat in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, in 2014.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) asked prosecutors to consider charges against three officers following its investigation.

But the Crown Prosecution Service said there was "insufficient" evidence for a "realistic prosecution".

The IPCC previously said that during an incident at a flat a Staffordshire Police officer discharged a Taser at Mr McDonald.

The 34-year-old, who was originally from Huddersfield, was arrested and taken to a police van and then became "unresponsive". He died at the scene.

The watchdog said although its investigation had been completed, the findings had not yet been published due to the upcoming inquest in November.