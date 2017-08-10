Cheshire Police arrest three in slavery investigation

Three people have been arrested in Cheshire as part of an investigation into modern slavery and human trafficking offences.

A woman, aged 24, and a 29-year-old man were held on suspicion of modern slavery in a raid on a business premises in High Street, Northwich.

A woman, 43, was also arrested at an address in Chesterton Court in Chester on suspicion of the same offence.

The 24 and 29-year-old were also held on suspicion of money laundering.

All have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

DS Clare Ellis, from Cheshire Police Strategic Public Protection Unit, said: "This is a challenging issue to deal with as it is very much a hidden crime - and the true extent of the problem is not known."