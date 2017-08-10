Lavender Hill bus crash: Two women trapped
A double-decker bus has crashed into a shop in south London, leaving two women trapped on the top deck.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the women were conscious and breathing.
Photos on social media show the vehicle on the pavement having smashed into the front of the Poggen Pohl Kitchen Design Centre in Lavender Hill, causing the shop front to collapse.
The bus driver has been taken to hospital and other casualties are being treated at the scene, police said.
Local resident Brendan Pfahlert said the crash "sounded like a large amount of glass being dropped".
London Ambulance Service said it had treated six people and remained on the scene. An air ambulance has also been sent.
In a statement, the ambulance service said it had sent five ambulance crews, two paramedics and an incident response officer to the scene at about 06:55 BST.
A Transport for London (TfL) spokeswoman said the crash involved a route 77 double-decker bus.