Operation Sanctuary: Newcastle child sex network convicted

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Left to right, row by row, starting top left: Eisa Mousavi, Mohammed Ali, Nashir Uddin, Monjur Choudhury, Taherul Alam, Habibur Rahim, Badrul Hussain, Carolann Gallon, Saiful Islam, AbdulHamid Minoyee, Prabhat Nelli, Abdul Sabe, Jahanger Zaman, Nadeem Aslam, Mohammed Azram, Yassar Hussain, Redwan Siddquee, Mohibur Rahman

Eighteen people have been convicted of abusing girls who were plied with alcohol and drugs before being forced to have sex in Newcastle.

The vulnerable victims, some as young as 14, were exploited by a "cynical organisation" and passed between abusers, the court heard.

The 17 men and one woman were convicted of offences including conspiracy to incite prostitution, rape and drugs.

It emerged that police paid a convicted child rapist £10,000 as an informant.

Three of the gang have been jailed. The rest will be sentenced next month.

Northumbria Police set up Operation Sanctuary in December 2013 to investigate claims of sexual abuse against girls and young women, by mostly Asian men.

It led to a series of spin-off operations.

One of these, Operation Shelter, uncovered groups of men in the West End of Newcastle - many of whom were known to each other - who exploited vulnerable young women and girls over a period from 2010 to 2014.

This eventually led to four separate trials, the first commencing in September 2015, and the final one has only just concluded, allowing previous reporting restrictions to be lifted.

They involved a total of 26 defendants, mostly from Pakistani, Indian and Bangladeshi backgrounds.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the victim, who were described as vulnerable, were at first flattered by the attention of the men who apparently befriended them, but then lured to parties, known as "sessions", by the promise of alcohol and drugs - often mephadrone (or M-Kat).

They became - in the words of the prosecution - the "vulnerable victims of an organised, cynical, systematic organisation in which they were passed between their abusers."

The parties took place at premises around the west end of Newcastle - including the top floor of a tower block Todd's Nook, where one teenager said she was raped three times.

Alcohol and drugs were freely available, with bags of M-Kat left on workshops and coffee tables for the girls to help themselves.

'Like a slave'

Some spoke of being "too intoxicated" to defend themselves, others became addicted and had to commit sexual acts in return for drugs.

One victim said she had attended about 60 parties, and another told of going to an address where there were two older men and a woman, who seemed "frightened and scared, like a slave".

She said: "They told us what she would do for them for money and drugs or she'd get battered."

Another victim said: "I knew that if we wanted drugs or alcohol we would have to do something.

"[He] had us too intoxicated to fight him off. One time, [he] locked the door. I was told I would only be allowed out if I had sex."

Chris Jackson, BBC Inside Out in the North East and Cumbria

Sarah (not her real name) was 19, extremely vulnerable and unable to look after herself.

Along with other at-risk teenagers she was regularly abused by older men.

In the new year of 2014, Sarah told the police she'd been raped by Abdul Minoyee.

A police officer took Sarah on a tour of the West End to try identify Minoyee's house and car and other places where these "parties" had taken place.

Sarah's information was a red flag - the abuse was on a much bigger scale.

The detective in charge of Sarah's case told his bosses that what she had said signalled something much bigger.

Days later the officer's hunch was given added weight when two girls in care reported that they'd been repeatedly raped by a group of older Asian men.

The girls were aged 14 and 15.

They described being driven into Newcastle where they were plied with alcohol and cocaine before being raped and beaten by several men.

They were given money before being returned home.

One of the victims was in local authority care at the time, and Newcastle City Council has launched a serious case review.

Pat Ritchie, the council's chief executive, said: "I am so sorry that that happened, I can only apologise - it's one too many.

"We did act as soon as we knew what had happened to that young woman, and in a number of instances we've taken young women out of the city and supported them in secure accommodation elsewhere.

"But that's the sort of detail which will come out in the serious case review."

