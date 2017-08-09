Yorkshire and Lincolnshire flooding caused by heavy rain

Image caption The heavy rain left deep water standing on roads in Immingham

Heavy rain has caused flooding in parts of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire as the Met Office warns of further rainfall.

A number of areas in East Yorkshire and North East Lincolnshire were affected, with flooding reported in Withernsea, Grimsby and Immingham.

Both the Humberside and Lincolnshire fire and rescue services said they had responded to numerous calls overnight.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for south eastern parts of England later.

"An area of heavy rain will sink slowly southwards across the east and south east of England during Wednesday," a spokesman said.

It warned that between 0.8in (20mm) and 1.2in (30mm) of rain was predicted to fall within two or three hours.

Image caption A number of homes have been flooded in Immingham

The worst-affected parts overnight were Immingham and Grimsby with some homes flooded and many roads waterlogged.

In some places there were reports of standing water up to 3ft (1m) deep.

The MP for Great Grimsby, Melanie Onn, posted on Twitter some roads in her constituency were "like a river" and that the water was "over my ankles".

The Environment Agency said it had issued two flood warnings for the River Leen in Nottinghamshire.