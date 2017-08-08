Helicopter sex film officer Adrian Pogmore jailed

Image copyright PA Image caption Adrian Pogmore had admitted four charges of misconduct

A "sex-obsessed" police officer who used his force helicopter to film people having sex has been jailed.

"Team deviant" Adrian Pogmore admitted four charges of misconduct in a public office. He was jailed for a year.

Two other officers and two pilots were cleared of misconduct following a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Pogmore, 51, from Whiston in Rotherham, was described as "a swinging and sex-obsessed air observer".

Sentencing him, Judge Peter Kelson QC told Pogmore: "You spied on and recorded these naked people from a height of 1,000ft.

"You quite literally considered yourself above the law."

Read more about this and other stories from across Yorkshire

The judge described Pogmore as a "rogue police officer" whose actions had been "offensive and invasive".

"In short, you used a £2m helicopter which costs something like 1,000 dollars (sic) an hour to run to advance your own sexual curiosities when it should have been detecting crime," he said.

Sexual urges

"Instead of deterring and detecting crime, you were committing crime.

"So strong were your sexual urges that you were willing to take, and did take, substantial risks of being detected by your colleagues in the helicopter at the time."

The intrusive filming took place on four occasions between 2007 and 2012 when Pogmore was part of the South Yorkshire Police Air Support Unit.

The footage included a couple sitting naked by a caravan and a woman sunbathing naked with her daughters.

A couple who Pogmore knew were also filmed having sex on their patio.

Pogmore had been described in court by other members of the air support unit as the "team deviant".

He was sacked by South Yorkshire Police in 2015 following an internal misconduct hearing.