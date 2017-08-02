Actress Holly Matthews' tribute to husband Ross Blair

Image copyright Holly Matthews Image caption Ms Matthews has said the family is dealing with an 'unfathomable loss'

An actress whose 32-year-old husband has died from a brain tumour has paid tribute to her "incredible husband".

Waterloo Road and Byker Grove star Holly Matthews has blogged about coping with husband Ross Blair's illness since his diagnosis in 2014.

The Coventry mum of two girls told the Coventry Telegraph they were dealing with an "unfathomable" loss .

Mr Blair, the son of ex-Aston Villa and Coventry City player Andy Blair, died on Saturday.

He died at Myton Hospice and Ms Matthews has so far raised more than £9,000 for the charity.

She thanked the hospice for the "dignity and love" given to her husband and said the support for her family, including her daughters had been "incredible".

Ms Matthews said: "On Saturday July 29, just as the final whistle was blowing for the end of Saturday football, my incredible husband took his last breath.

"He was surrounded by me, his mum (Dionne Blair), dad (Andy Blair) and sister (Ashley Blair), peacefully and with the support of the incredible Myton Hospice staff.

"The loss we are feeling is unfathomable right now and breaking the news to my daughters was extremely tough, but we are supporting each other and taking it one step at a time."