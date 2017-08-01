Murder conviction over Hastings missing man Karl Bunster

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The last confirmed sighting of Karl Bunster was in Hastings on 17 December 2015

A man has been found guilty of murdering a Sussex man whose body has never been found.

Karl Bunster, 37, from Hastings, was last seen in Mann Street in the town on 17 December 2015.

Ben Walton, 49, of Cowick Hill, Exeter, Devon, was found guilty of murder and perverting the course of justice.

Stacey McClymont, 29, of the same address, was acquitted of murder but convicted of perverting the course of justice.

Both men will be sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday.