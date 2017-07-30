West Mercia Police officers in charity ride for fallen colleagues

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Deputy Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman (right) is riding with Sgt Laura Douglas

More than 30 West Mercia Police officers and staff are cycling almost 200 miles in remembrance of colleagues who have died on duty.

The riders, who set off on Friday, will finish at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas in Staffordshire for an annual service of remembrance.

Relatives of fallen officers will also attend on Sunday along with chief constables from across the UK.

Money raised from the ride will go towards supporting victims' families.

Image caption An appeal is under way for a national memorial to police officers killed in the line of duty

The cyclists have passed through Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

West Mercia Deputy Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman said she was riding with Sgt Laura Douglas to remember colleague PC Richard Gray who was shot in May 2007, attempting to arrest a gunman holding two fellow officers hostage.

"I want to ensure that Ricky's bravery is never forgotten whilst also ensuring the Cops charity [Care Of Police Survivors] has the funds to carry on with the support they give to the families who are left to cope with the devastation of losing a loved one.

"Laura and I are proud to be part of the West Mercia team, and raising money for this charity is so important."

An appeal was launched in May for public donations towards a national memorial at the arboretum to police officers killed in the line of duty, in light of PC Keith Palmer's murder outside the Houses of Parliament in March.

The UK Police Memorial Trust appealed for £1.5m towards its construction.