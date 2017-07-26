Charlie Gard: No agreement over where baby moved for final days

Image copyright Featureworld Image caption A specialist doctor has volunteered to give Charlie end of life care in a hospice

Hospital bosses and the parents of terminally-ill Charlie Gard have been unable to reach an agreement about where he will spend his final days.

Connie Yates and Chris Gard had asked to be allowed to take their son home to die after ending their legal case.

For practical reasons, Great Ormond Street Hospital said a hospice was the most appropriate place to care for him.

Mr Justice Francis has adjourned the High Court hearing for private discussions and has yet to rule.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Connie Yates is in court to hear the decision about where her son will spend his final days

The public and press have been asked to leave the court while private discussions take place about Charlie's remaining time.

A specialist doctor has volunteered to care for the terminally-ill baby in a hospice, the family's lawyer Grant Armstrong told the court.

Nurses from Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London had also volunteered to help care for Charlie.

On Monday his parents ended their legal fight to take Charlie to the US for experimental therapy on the advice of the US doctor who had offered the treatment.

Mr Gard said his "beautiful" son was not expected to live to see his first birthday on 4 August.

Charlie has encephalomyopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome. He has brain damage and cannot move his arms or legs.

Image copyright PA Image caption Charlie has been in intensive care since October

Charlie Gard: Timeline of parents' legal battle