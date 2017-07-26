Charlie Gard: No agreement over where baby moved for final days
Hospital bosses and the parents of terminally-ill Charlie Gard have been unable to reach an agreement about where he will spend his final days.
Connie Yates and Chris Gard had asked to be allowed to take their son home to die after ending their legal case.
For practical reasons, Great Ormond Street Hospital said a hospice was the most appropriate place to care for him.
Mr Justice Francis has adjourned the High Court hearing for private discussions and has yet to rule.
The public and press have been asked to leave the court while private discussions take place about Charlie's remaining time.
A specialist doctor has volunteered to care for the terminally-ill baby in a hospice, the family's lawyer Grant Armstrong told the court.
Nurses from Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London had also volunteered to help care for Charlie.
On Monday his parents ended their legal fight to take Charlie to the US for experimental therapy on the advice of the US doctor who had offered the treatment.
Mr Gard said his "beautiful" son was not expected to live to see his first birthday on 4 August.
Charlie has encephalomyopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome. He has brain damage and cannot move his arms or legs.
Charlie Gard: Timeline of parents' legal battle
- 3 March 2017: Mr Justice Francis starts to analyse the case at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.
- 11 April: Mr Justice Francis says doctors can stop providing life-support treatment.
- 3 May: Charlie's parents ask Court of Appeal judges to consider the case.
- 23 May: Three Court of Appeal judges analyse the case.
- 25 May: Court of Appeal judges dismiss the couple's appeal.
- 8 June: Charlie's parents lose fight in the Supreme Court.
- 20 June: Judges in the European Court of Human Rights start to analyse the case after lawyers representing Charlie's parents make written submissions.
- 27 June: Judges in the European Court of Human Rights refuse to intervene.
- 3 July: The Pope and US President Donald Trump offer to intervene.
- 7 July: Great Ormond Street Hospital applies for a fresh hearing at the High Court.
- 24 July: Charlie's parents end their legal fight to take him to the US for treatment.