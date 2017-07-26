Sports Direct boss Ashley wins £15m court case

Image copyright PA Image caption Mike Ashley was described in court as a "power drinker"

Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley has won a High Court battle with an investment banker over a £15m deal allegedly made in a pub.

Jeffrey Blue told the court Newcastle United's owner reneged on a promise to pay him a multimillion-pound sum if he increased the firm's share price.

The court heard about "drink-fuelled" meetings in pubs, including one where Mr Ashley "vomited into a fireplace".

Mr Ashley's lawyers said he had won a "comprehensive" victory.

The hearing was told that four years' ago Mr Ashley met Mr Blue and three other finance specialists at the Horse and Groom in London and "consumed a lot of alcohol".

Mr Ashley said: "I can't remember the details of the conversations that we had in the pub as it was a heavy night of drinking.

"If I did say to Mr Blue that I would pay him £15m if he could increase [Sports Direct's] share price to £8, it would be obvious to everyone, including Mr Blue, that I wasn't being serious."

He said he paid Mr Blue £1m in "other deals" unrelated to the Horse and Groom meeting.