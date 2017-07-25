England

Stansted Airport: Boy, 16, held over terrorism offences freed

  25 July 2017
A teenager arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences has been freed pending further inquiries.

The 16-year-old boy, from Kent, was held by counter-terrorism officers on Sunday as he prepared to board an international flight.

He was arrested on suspicion of the collection of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).

