Staffordshire village constable's 19th Century truncheon for sale

Image copyright Hansons Image caption The "decorated tipstaff" was found when Church Farm, near Lichfield, was demolished

A 19th Century truncheon believed to have been used as an "object of authority" by a Staffordshire village constable is set to be auctioned.

The 213-year-old item was found when a farm, near Lichfield, was demolished in the 1960s, said Hansons Auctioneers.

Auctioneer Charles Hanson added the "rare" item was used as a ceremonial object before larger truncheons were used by police forces.

The 17cm (7ins) truncheon has a guide price of £200 to £300.

It will go under the hammer at Hansons' Coins, Medals and Militaria Auction in Etwall, Derbyshire.

For more Staffordshire news

Mr Hanson believes the constable's staff, decorated with a crown carrying the insignia of George III, was in good condition because it was likely to have been in the property's thatched roof for 150 years.

"Larger truncheons, as we know them today, came in with the passing of the County Police Act in 1839, which enabled a Justice of the Peace to form police forces within their counties for the preservation of the order and the protection of their inhabitants," he said.

"The very early truncheons, from Brighton and Doncaster, were decorated with bright gilt and enamel on a black ground, with Victorian arms within a garter and inscriptions. Truncheons of the Victorian period were often 15 to 18 inches long."