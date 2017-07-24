Crash motorcyclist had 'family of friends'

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Joshua Reece Coppinger died at the scene of the collision

A motorcyclist killed in a crash was a "treasured son" and also had a "family of friends", his relatives said.

Joshua Reece Coppinger, 25, from Castle Vale, Birmingham, was riding a Suzuki GSX-R motorcycle which was in a collision with a Citroen Relay van.

Mr Coppinger's family described him as a "lovable rogue who's infectious laugh and cheeky grin was adored by many".

The accident took place on Salts Lane, Drayton Bassett, Staffordshire, on 19 July.

They said he would be "cherished forever and never forgotten".

"Our beloved, one of a kind, treasured son, brother, uncle and family member who was lucky enough to have two families. One he was born into and the other family of friends that he chose," the statement said.

An investigation into the collision is continuing and anyone who saw either vehicle before or during the incident was urged to call Staffordshire Police.