Man jailed for stalking Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox

Image copyright PA Image caption Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox was sent letters handwritten in felt-tip pen

A stalker who sent a series of letters to BBC Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox has been jailed for 16 months.

Anthony Collins, 50, of Afghan Road, Chatham, in Kent, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court after pleading guilty to harassment.

He sent the 42-year-old star letters handwritten in felt-tip pen along with a printed photo of Cox, asking her to invite him to the BBC Radio 2 studios.

He told police he was attracted to Cox, and wanted to be in the news.

Live: More news from Kent

Collins wrote: "Sara, I'm lonely. I have an extensive criminal record and to top all that I am seriously psychologically disturbed."

In the notes, he also told Cox his friends were dead, he suffered from bipolar disorder and that his brother had drowned in a river.

Collins also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing indecent images and two of making indecent images of children.

Sentencing him, Judge Martin Joy criticised the Crown Prosecution Service for failing to prosecute Collins for breaching previous restraining orders, saying it meant the court could not consider the danger the defendant posed.

Ms Cox, who is from Bolton, also hosts The Great Pottery Throw Down on BBC Two.