Southern rail strikes off pending government-union talks

Image copyright PA Image caption The dispute has been ongoing for more than a year

Planned strikes by Southern rail guards and drivers have been suspended to allow talks with the transport secretary.

Industrial action called for Tuesday 1, Wednesday 2, and Friday 4 August will not now go ahead.

Aslef and the RMT unions were contacted by Chris Grayling inviting them to a meeting, subject to the action being halted.

Aslef said an overtime ban by its drivers had also been suspended.