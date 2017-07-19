Southern rail strikes off pending government-union talks
- 19 July 2017
- From the section England
Planned strikes by Southern rail guards and drivers have been suspended to allow talks with the transport secretary.
Industrial action called for Tuesday 1, Wednesday 2, and Friday 4 August will not now go ahead.
Aslef and the RMT unions were contacted by Chris Grayling inviting them to a meeting, subject to the action being halted.
Aslef said an overtime ban by its drivers had also been suspended.