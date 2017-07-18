Holiday traffic: Beat the summer getaway gridlock

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The weekend sees the start of the summer holiday getaway for many families

Motorists are being warned of heavy traffic as about nine million vehicles take to the roads over the weekend ahead of a summer getaway.

The RAC predicts 36.5 million "leisure" journeys in the first fortnight of the school holidays.

It said drivers would experience "customary chaos" and warned of traffic hotspots on motorways to popular destinations.

The busiest period is likely to be Saturday between 11:00 and 16:00 BST.

On Friday, drivers will be heading away on holiday after children finish at school, with traffic expected to be heavy until 20:00.

Busiest times on the roads 8.7m leisure journeys from Friday to Sunday 3.4m of them on the Saturday Fri 21 July 13:00 to 20:00

Sat 22 July 11:00 to 16:00

Sun 23 July 11:00 to 16:00

RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said: "This weekend will bring unwelcome customary chaos to Britain's major roads as people flock to take advantage of the first week or two of the summer holidays on home soil.

"While not as busy as Easter, which is typically the pinnacle of leisure traffic due to it being the first break for several months, the Great British summer holiday getaway begins with an initial rush for the roads this weekend as that's when the majority of schools break up.

"Sadly, for many the very much-needed family summer holiday might begin stressfully as long tailbacks are inevitable, particularly in the South West on the M5 which is the main conduit to the beaches of Devon and Cornwall."

A new stretch of dual carriageway on the A30 west of Temple should provide some relief for drivers heading to Cornwall, he said.

Predicted traffic hotspots

• M5 Almondsbury Interchange and from Bristol to Taunton

• A30 and A38 Exeter to Cornwall

• A303 Andover to Ilminster

• M4 between Cardiff and Swansea

• M25 between Gatwick and M1

• A23/M23 to Brighton

• A34 and M3 south and south west to the south coast

• A47 Swaffham to Great Yarmouth

• A11 Thetford to Norwich

• M55 between Preston and Blackpool

• A14 between the Midlands and the east coast

• A590/A591 between the M6 and the Lake District

• A66 between M6 and the coast

• M53 between Liverpool and Chester

Source: RAC Traffic Watch

Roadworks

There are 259 sets of roadworks planned for the weekend on motorway and major trunk roads where the delay to journeys is expected to be more than 30 minutes.

Highways England will not be lifting roadworks for the weekend. It only does so when a getaway coincides with a bank holiday, such as at Christmas or Easter.

Most planned roadworks are taking place overnight.

They include:

The M6 at J6 (Spaghetti Junction), Birmingham, slip roads will be closed from 20:00 to 06:00 through the weekend.

The M3 westbound, J1 to J4a (Sunbury-on-Thames to West Heath), three lanes closed overnight on Friday.

M40 J11 exit slip road on the northbound side, near Banbury, will be closed overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The M5 northbound entry slip at J3, near Frankley, lanes one and two will be closed overnight.

The M62 exit slip roads at J20, near Castleton, will be closed overnight; westbound Saturday into Sunday and eastbound Friday into Saturday, as well as the J19 eastbound entry slip road.

Highways England chief executive Jim O'Sullivan said: "I want all drivers to arrive at their destinations safely during the summer holidays. We are urging motorists to make sure they are ready to go on their journeys by checking their fuel, tyres and oil. With a few simple checks everyone will be safer."

Figures from the organisation revealed 22 drivers a day broke down last July and August because they had run out of fuel.

The RAC's figures are based on the travel plans of 3,100 motorists, with 36.5 million leisure journeys expected between Friday 21 July and Sunday 6 August.