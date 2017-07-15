Girl, 15, dies in Newton Abbot after 'legal high reaction'

Image caption Two other girls found in the park were also taken to hospital as a precaution

A 15-year-old girl has died after suffering an adverse reaction from a suspected "legal high," police said.

She was found unconscious at about 04:50 BST at Bakers Park in Newton Abbot, Devon, and died later at Torbay Hospital.

Two other girls were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The substance has not yet been identified, Devon and Cornwall Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.

A spokesman said: "Police currently believe that both girls had taken a new psychoactive substance, more commonly referred to as 'legal highs', and had suffered adverse reaction."

Investigations are continuing and a cordon is in place at the scene.

Last year Totnes teenager Nathan Wood died after after taking the psychoactive drug N-Bomb.

Police called on parents to "speak to your children about the dangers of drugs and (formerly known as) legal highs".

"They can cause death even if taken just once."