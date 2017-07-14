Holly Brown: School minibus crash inquiry to take months

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Holly Brown died whilst on a school trip

An inquiry into the death of a girl who died while on a school trip will take months, police said.

Holly Brown was on a school minibus when it collided with a bin lorry on the A38 Kingsbury Road in Birmingham.

The teenager, from Branston and a pupil at John Taylor High School in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 14-year-old was part of a 21-strong party going on an art trip on 7 July when the crash happened.

Image copyright PA Image caption Holly was one of 21 students on the minibus at the time of the crash

James Bennett, assistant coroner at Birmingham and Solihull Coroners Court, said: "In light of the circumstances of Holly Brown's death, there does need to be an inquest.

"I've been provided with a report from West Midlands Police which confirms their investigation will take a matter of months rather than weeks."

The case was adjourned for a pre-inquest review on 21 September at Birmingham and Solihull Coroners Court.

Image caption Dozens of flowers and messages were left outside John Taylor High School in tribute

Holly's parents said in an earlier tribute: "We are so proud of what you achieved.

"You grasped every opportunity that life presented to you, displaying so much passion, enthusiasm and determination in pursuit of your dreams."