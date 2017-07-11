Holly Brown: School minibus crash girl was 'beautiful daughter'

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Holly Brown was caring and lived with enthusiasm, her family said

A 14-year-old girl who died when a school minibus was in collision with a bin lorry was a "beautiful daughter", her family said.

Holly Brown was among 21 students on a field trip when the crash happened on the A38 in Birmingham on Friday.

In a statement, her parents said they were "so proud" of the teenager's achievements.

Flowers have been left outside John Taylor High School, in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire.

West Midlands Police appealed for any witnesses who had not yet come forward to contact the force.

Image caption Dozens of flowers and messages have been left outside Holly's school

Holly was confirmed dead at the scene of the crash which happened in the Castle Vale area of the city at about 09:00 BST.

Another teenage girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries and other pupils were treated at the roadside.

In their tribute, Holly's parents and twin sister Emma said: "You grasped every opportunity that life presented to you, displaying so much passion, enthusiasm and determination in pursuit of your dreams.

"All this without forgetting to care about people, being there for others and having time for those that needed it.

"We will miss you so much but you will always be in our thoughts, hearts and prayers."

Birmingham City Council has confirmed one of its bin lorries was involved in the crash and said it would "be fully co-operating with all investigations".