Music mogul Jonathan King in court over sex crimes

Image copyright PA Image caption Jonathan King is accused of assaulting teenage boys

Former pop mogul Jonathan King has appeared in court charged with 18 historical sexual offences relating to nine teenage boys.

Mr King, 72, of Bayswater, west London, appeared before magistrates in Westminster and answered to the name of Kenneth King.

He is accused of assaulting boys aged 14 to 16 between 1970 and 1986 in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey.

Mr King was bailed to appear before Southwark Crown Court on 24 July.

Three of the allegations relate to serious sexual offences and the others relate to indecent assaults.

Steven Bird, lawyer for the ex-singer and Genesis producer, said his client would be "contesting the allegations".