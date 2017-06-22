RIBA's roll-call of phenomenal buildings range from a biomass plant to a tomb

Image copyright Paul Karalius Image caption The brief for this new biomass plant was to provide a new landmark in the place of the demolished Tinsley Cooling Towers in Sheffield

A biomass power plant, a cathedral and a library are among the winners of the 2017 Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) awards.

The shortlist for RIBA's Stirling Award for the UK's best building will be chosen from 49 national winners.

The buildings range from private homes to public institutions, such as the City of Glasgow College's City Campus.

RIBA president Jane Duncan described the list as a "roll-call of phenomenal buildings".

The RIBA National Awards are given to buildings across the UK recognised as having made a significant contribution to architecture.

Selection of winning buildings:

​British Airways i360

Image copyright Paul Raftery Image caption The judges were impressed with the tower's innovation and originality

RIBA said BA i360 was a modern-day vertical pier, inviting visitors to 'walk on air' and gain a new perspective of Brighton, just as the original pier welcomed Victorian society to "walk on water".

Victoria Gate Arcades, Leeds

Image copyright Jack Hobhouse Image caption Victoria Gate builds upon Leeds' legacy of Victorian shopping arcades, the judges said

This new shopping arcade is, according to RIBA, a celebration of the opulent glitter of consumer society with its cathedral-like scale.

Blackburn Meadows Biomass, Sheffield

Image copyright Paul Karalius Image caption The biomass power station was described as "striking" by RIBA

RIBA described the new plant as "striking" and said it was a truly sustainable project which celebrated Sheffield's industrial past and present.

City Campus, City of Glasgow College

Image copyright Keith Hunter Image caption The campus brings together six major faculties in 300 classrooms, lecture theatres and specialist teaching facilities

RIBA said the immense scale of the building signals it is an important place of learning but said the internal spaces encouraged both formal teaching and "informal, more chance encounters".

​​Leicester Cathedral's Richard III Project 'With Dignity and Honour'

Image copyright Thom Chesshyre Image caption Leicester Cathedral's interior was transformed by the project which also included a tomb for Richard III

The redesign of the cathedral's interior had to be altered to include a new memorial and tomb to Richard III after his remains were found under a nearby car park. RIBA praised the design of the new altar and the King's simple tomb behind it.

Tate Modern Blavatnik Building, London

Image copyright Iwan Baan Image caption RIBA said the building was a "global icon" for London

The building adds new galleries and performance spaces and RIBA said it allows the curatorial staff almost complete freedom in displaying art.

The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, South Shields

Image copyright Al Crow Image caption RIBA said the building "redefined" people's understanding of the word library

The judges said The Word was a "happy uplifting place" which caters for all and represented a significant stage in the development of the modern public library.

A full list of the winning buildings can be found here.