Three trapped as crane collapses in Crewe

A crane has collapsed in Crewe, trapping three people.

One person, believed to be the crane driver, has been released and airlifted to hospital with "unconfirmed injuries". Cheshire Police said two others remain trapped.

It happened at a new housing development by Morrisons on Dunwoody Way at 16:30 BST.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Crewe Police tweeted: "We're currently dealing with an incident in Dunwoody Way. A crane collapsed trapping 3 people."

Emergency services remain at the scene, including the fire service's major incident unit.

A building inspector was asked to attend, the fire service said.

Police have closed Dunwoody Way at the junction of West Street.

The collapse was close to the Bombardier manufacturing site.

At the scene - BBC Radio Stoke reporter Jennie Aitken

There's a cordon around the scene which is just off the roundabout with Morrisons and Bombardier, at a new build site next to Bombardier.

There are several fire engines and ambulances at the scene and lots of residents watching, kids on bikes, parents, wondering what has been going on.