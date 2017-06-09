Charlie Gard treatment must continue until next week

Image copyright PA Image caption Charlie Gard's rare disease has left him unable to cry

Terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard must continue to receive life-support treatment until Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights has said.

His parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, have launched a final legal challenge at the European court after their Supreme Court challenge failed.

They want the 10-month old, who suffers from a rare genetic condition, to undergo a therapy trial in the US.

Doctors treating Charlie say the proposed therapy is experimental.

Specialists believe Charlie has no chance of survival, or even improvement in his quality of life, and should be allowed to die with dignity.

The European court in Strasbourg, France, has ruled that Charlie should receive treatment while it looks at paperwork in the case.

It said this type of interim measure was exceptional, when the applicants would face a "real risk of irreversible harm".

Image copyright PA Image caption Connie Yates and Chris Gard have raised more than £1.3m for treatment in the US

Charlie has been in intensive care at Great Ormond Street Hospital since October last year.

He has mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare disorder that affects the genetic building blocks that give energy to cells.

Doctors say he cannot hear, move, cry or swallow and that his lungs only go and up and down because he is on a machine that does it for him.

Charlie's parents have exhausted all legal options in the UK.

On Tuesday, the High Court ruled that life-sustaining treatment could be withdrawn, and on Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected the parents' appeal against that decision.