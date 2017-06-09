Ex-BBC presenters Julie and Tony Wadsworth guilty of sex offences

Image copyright PA Image caption The Wadsworths were found guilty by a majority verdict

Two former BBC radio presenters have been found guilty of indecently assaulting under-age boys in the 1990s.

Husband and wife Tony and Julie Wadsworth were found guilty by a majority verdict of encouraging boys to take part in sexual activity.

The pair were also convicted at Warwick Crown Court of outraging public decency by having sex in woodland.

She admitted having sexual encounters with "young men" but repeatedly denied they were were under age.