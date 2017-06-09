Ex-Newcastle youth coach George Ormond appears in court

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption George Ormond is accused of 29 sex offences

Former Newcastle United youth coach George Ormond has appeared in court charged with 29 sex offences.

The 61-year-old, of Newton Abbot, Devon, is alleged to have committed the offences between 1973 and 1998.

Mr Ormond did not enter pleas to the charges which relate to 17 complainants at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

The charges followed an investigation into "non-recent child sexual abuse in the sporting community", Northumbria Police said.

He is charged with one sex offence against a boy aged 15, 10 counts of indecent assault on boys under 14, eight on boys under 16 and 10 on males over 16.

He was granted unconditional bail and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 7 July.